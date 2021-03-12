2020-21 Remarkable Women Finalist: Leah Wise

This month we’re highlighting remarkable women in our area these women were nominated by you and at the end of the month we’ll share who’s the Remarkable Woman of the year, here’s Iris Karami with today’s finalists.



Report injury attorney and entrepreneur, Leah Wise, is a Valley native, “We grew up in a small neighborhood that’s part of Harlingen it’s called Primera, Texas.” Who says her parents always taught her to pour back into her community. “They always taught me that what you do for people is more important than how much money you have or what kind of car you drive or how big of a house you have.” And she put this philosophy into practice more than ever in 2020, “So to me it’s so important because I’ve been in their shoes. I know what it’s like to struggle and it really broke my heart to see so many businesses going under during the pandemic.” Wise and a friend saw that by sharing locally-owned Latina businesses on Instagram they could revive their local economy, “So for the last six months of 2020 every single week we were featuring a local Latina owned business whether they were in McAllen, Weslaco, Brownsville, or Harlingen.” The sudden loss of her fiance in 2020 struck her with grief but on her 30th birthday she’s still found a way to keep giving. ‘So we got together over 500 care packages of toilet paper, water, and essential food items non-perishable food items such as rice and beans and I gave they away to the city of Primera.” Wise was asked by the Harlingen Humane Society to be there giving Tuesday Ambassador where she raised money in record time, “In just one week we raised over seven thousand five hundred dollars for the Humane Society of Harlingen.”, but for Wise it’s not about raising the most money or breaking records, “I think this just goes to show that if one person has the drive and dedication to help others they can make a huge difference and I just want to thank my community for allowing me to serve them in that way it has been extremely rewarding.”