HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One remarkable woman is taking a grieving life-changing experience and transforming it into a positive outcome for the community.

Judi Peters is the founder of Team Walker Pete (TWP), a nonprofit foundation raising awareness to help patients and families battling childhood cancer.

The nonprofit honors the life of Peters’ late son, Nicholas (Nick) Walker Peters who was diagnosed with cancer at age 10.

Nick battled cancer until he was 17 with Judi right by his side.

“We say ‘he won his battle in heaven’ instead of ‘lost his earthly battle’,” Judi said.

The foundation has helped families and loved ones of childhood cancer with day-to-day expenses, such as blankets, treats, toiletries, funerals, and scholarships.

“We know the struggles. Financially, emotional, spiritual struggles the families go through, and we wanted to just be there to help through all of those pieces,” Judi said.

Judi’s inspiration to continue showing compassion to others comes from honoring her son.

“Nick is our inspiration. He was very motivated. Had he lived, he would be doing amazing things, but not just for himself,” Judi said. “He gave back and so we knew that we had to continue that spirit of giving back by creating this foundation and by helping other families.”

Judi shares she believes her son is looking down on his family, proud of the work the Peters family has done in his name.