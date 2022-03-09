EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s no secret the valley is full of remarkable women. One of those is Dr. Linda Nelson who has made the Rio Grande Valley her home.

Nelson is in charge of clinical operations for UTRGV’S School of Medicine and was the first person in the entire Valley to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it first arrived.

She tells ValleyCentral that knowing she was the first to administer the vaccine hasn’t slowed her down in her work, even reflecting on the early days of the pandemic.

“I remember when the pandemic was hitting us hard every day I was sad, I felt like I was going to become positive every day, I cried all the way. Because you don’t know,” Dr. Nelson explains.

Here we are two years later, and it’s changed almost everything about our lives.

Dr. Nelson was on the frontlines every day working from sunup to sundown in COVID-19 tents, where she would swab thousands and thousands of Valley residents with what seemed like no end in sight.

“We were giving individual instructions to every single vehicle, we did an assessment of every person, cradle to grave, that came. We did tiny kids, we had pediatric kids, adults, we hoped to guide those people,” said Nelson.

And just as she was front and center for the testing, she was there when hope came our way.

“We gave the first covid vaccine in the valley, boy that was a moving day,” said Nelson.

She was the first nurse in the valley to give that first shot in the Rio Grande Valley in 2021. Nelson became emotional recounting when the vaccines arrived.

“I stood on the curb to wait for the UPS truck … it was just amazing, it was life and hope, to be able to get that vaccine, it was great.”

It’s a reminder that no matter how dark the times get, there’s always hope.

“You can make a difference in anything you do; I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was 5 years old, there’s no greater joy than giving and caring for someone,” said Dr. Nelson.

It’s that giving and caring that makes her one remarkable woman.