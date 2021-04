one of our remarkable women finalists Rhodora Elizondo a local teacher who has taken part in numerous charities in the RGV and in the Philippines Local 23 Tylisa Hampton shares her story.

"When no one day when I'm old and frankly this would make me smile." Spending her day job adding and subtracting, "Gonna set up our equations before we do the math part." Rhodora Elizondo has been teaching for 20 years but because of the pandemic she now has to teach through a computer. "There's so many so much stress going on not only for teachers but for kids. So we try to understand we try to take it easy on them what can you do you know, everyone is doing their best to make up for the situation where I am."