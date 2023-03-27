McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The saying goes it’s not how much we give, but how much we put into giving.

In this week’s pay it forward, CBS 4’s Sydney Hernandez introduces us to Shirley Hayes who is the perfect example of giving regardless of how long you’ve done it for.

Shirley Hayes, 87, has been volunteering at the Salvation Army in McAllen for the last 11 years.

“I do quite a lot,” Hayes said.

Her main task is at the Salvation Army Thrift Shop is making sure it’s running smoothly.

“I help put things out on the shelves and straighten them up, organize books, movies,” Hayes said.

Hayes also serves in the women’s ministry making sure they’re good to go and have everything they need for their service.

“It makes me feel good. It’s a good place, and they need volunteers,” said Hayes.

Recently, Hayes was recognized for her bright spirit, great attitude and exceptional volunteer work.

The decade-long volunteer doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I just enjoy doing the work, meet a lot of people, those that work here and those that come in. I love it and once in a while I get to meet a girl who runs a camera,” Hayes said.

Baking is something Hayes loves to do and makes sure to always bring her sweet treats to the fire department and other volunteers at the Salvation Army.

If you know of someone making a difference, you can send us an email at submissions@valleycentral.com