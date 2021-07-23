Connect with Pauline



CBS 4 Morning/Noon Anchor

Pauline Fitzgerald is the morning anchor/reporter for CBS4. She joined the news team in July of 2021 and is thrilled to now call the Rio Grande Valley home.

Pauline graduated with a journalism and Italian Literature degree from the University of Alabama in 2018. Roll Tide! Upon graduation, she started out her career as a multimedia journalist/anchor at WPSD Local 6 in Paducah, KY. While there, she covered multiple natural disasters, shootings, investigative and special series — but most importantly, stories that mattered most to the community.

Pauline’s passion for news started at a young age while growing up in Connecticut. In 2012, she was a junior attending Newtown High School during the Sandy Hook Shooting. This made her realize all the different aspects of journalism and the importance of factual and impactful storytelling.

Half of Pauline’s family is from northern Italy, and the other half is from Illinois. Being raised in an Italian-American household, she had the opportunity to travel to various countries around the world. She’s working on her Spanish!

You can send any story ideas to pfitzgerald@kveo.com, and follow her on Facebook or Twitter.