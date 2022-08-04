CBS 4 Investigative Reporter

Connect with Patricia



Patricia Guillermo is a team member of 4 Investigates. Patricia covers investigative, in-depth and special news reports in the Rio Grande Valley. She joined the news team in July of 2022 and is happy to be back in her hometown of Brownsville.

Patricia is a graduate of Texas State University-San Marcos, with Degrees in Education and Journalism.

She began her journalism career at KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi and then became the weekend Sports anchor at KGBT-TV in Harlingen. Patricia has decades of experience as a news reporter and anchor. She has anchored the 6 & 10 newscasts for KGBT-TV and was an investigative reporter for KGBT-TV whose reports led to the criminal convictions of high-ranking law enforcement officers.

Patricia has covered many hurricanes beginning with hurricane Allen in 1980 and hurricane Bret in 1999. Patricia was a news reporter at KDFW-TV in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Her reports include single handedly turning in a bank robber to the Dallas Police SWAT team earning her a certificate of recognition from the Dallas Mayor and City Commissioners for handling a dangerous situation in a peaceful manner. Her reports also led to the criminal conviction of the Superintendent of Dallas Public Schools.

Patricia was the Vice President of the Dallas National Association of Hispanic Journalists-Dallas Chapter. Patricia has network on-air experience as a freelance news reporter for CNN Headline News and the Fox News Channel for which she covered the execution of Karla Faye Tucker in 1998.

As a child, Patricia grew up watching the CBS Evening News and KGBT-TV (CBS 4). She’s been told she has a nose for news! She is proud of that moniker but she’s most proud of her two sons, both U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonels, and her five grandchildren.

You can send any story ideas to pguillermo@kveo.com, and follow her on or .