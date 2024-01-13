DE PERE, Wisc. (AP)A Wisconsin woman whose car was stuck in snow said she got some sports celebrity muscle from quarterback Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers.

“He gets out of his car and he’s like, ‘Are you OK?’” Lucy Kurowski, 20, told WLUK-TV. “And I was like, ‘Are you Jordan Love?!’ I was fangirling.”

Kurowski’s vehicle was stuck Friday as she left a hair appointment in De Pere, near Green Bay.

“I reversed. He pushed,” Kurowski said. “And then after the first try, we’re like, ‘This is not a good idea. You have a game Sunday. It’s OK. I have people coming to help me anyways.’”

The Packers play Dallas in the NFC playoffs. Kurowski at least got a selfie with Love, which went viral when her aunt posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I think everyone is truly seeing that he’s not just an MVP on the field but just a great, great person,” she said.

