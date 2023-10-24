CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)The struggling Carolina Panthers placed three more players on injured reserve on Tuesday, including defensive back Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and tight end Gio Ricci (shoulder).

The team activated guard Austin Corbett from the physically unable to perform list after he’s been practicing for the past three weeks. Corbett hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his knee in the final game of the 2022 season.

Carolina also signed offensive lineman Brett Toth from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad and linebacker Luiji Vilain from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad to get their roster to 53 players.

The Panthers (0-6), who are coming off a bye week, host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl