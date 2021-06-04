Washington Football Team to open camp in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond, Virginia, for the start of training camp this summer.

The club and city on Friday announced a limited engagement from July 27-31. Those are the first days most NFL teams are allowed to conduct training camp practices.

”Going away for training camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. ”We are eager to get to Richmond to start training camp.”

Washington held camp in Richmond from 2013-19. An agreement with Richmond was set to expire after the 2020 training camp, which was conduced at the team’s practice facility because of the pandemic.

If Washington does reach a new stadium deal in Virginia, it could mean camp in Richmond for several more years until the full-service facility is ready around 2027.

Fans are expected to be able to attend camp in Richmond as in previous years. The team said free passes would be made available.

