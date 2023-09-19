EAGAN, Minn. (AP)The Minnesota Vikings signed former Denver guard Dalton Risner on Tuesday to try to shore up what has been a problematic position for several seasons.

Risner visited the Vikings for a workout during training camp. Drafted in the second round out of Kansas State in 2019, Risner started 62 games in four years for the Broncos. He became a free agent and had been unsigned.

To make room on the active roster, the Vikings placed tackle Oli Udoh on injured reserve with a torn quadriceps tendon he suffered in the team’s most recent game at Philadelphia.

The Vikings ( 0-2 ) are last in the NFL in rushing yards and third worst in the league with an average of 2.65 yards per attempt. Center Garrett Bradbury was sidelined by a back injury in the season opener. Right guard Ed Ingram has struggled often since winning the job as a rookie last season.

“I do have a lot of confidence in our guys, but clearly we’ve got to do something a little bit differently and really focus on how to run the football better,” coach Kevin O’Connell said after the loss to the Eagles.

