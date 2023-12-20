EAGAN, Minn. (AP)Nick Mullens winced as he revisited the moment four days later, still upset he didn’t convert on consecutive quarterback sneaks in overtime, an improbable failure by the Minnesota Vikings that portended defeat in Cincinnati.

“What a way to not succeed,” Mullens said Wednesday, shaking his head. “But that’s the game that we play. So it’s past us now.”

The Vikings – and their fans – might want to shove that play out of the book after Mullens was stonewalled at the line on both third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati 42. The Bengals went the other way for the winning field goal.

Mullens remained open-minded about the viability of the trendy “tush push” when he spoke to reporters Wednesday before practice. He has ideas – both strategic and motivational – about how to move the chains if the Vikings call the play again.

“I would’ve liked to have used a different cadence,” Mullens said. “I just have to push harder and further and get the first down.”

Philadelphia popularized the twist on the traditional sneak by putting a player in the backfield to shove the quarterback forward like a rugby scrum for that extra force to gain the necessary yard or two. The lower-body strength of quarterback Jalen Hurts and the effectiveness of center Jason Kelce, though, are traits the Eagles have that most teams can’t match.

The Vikings had converted seven of eight sneaks on third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 this season before facing the Bengals, a rate that was better the NFL average, so there was plenty of reason for coach Kevin O’Connell to believe the call would work. According to ESPN, the Vikings became the first team to be stopped on the play two times in a row.

“Whether there’s a shove or not a shove, it’s not too much different,” Mullens said. “You’ve just got to stay low and push forward.”

Wide receiver Brandon Powell – who is listed at 5-foot-8 and 181 pounds – was lined up Saturday in the shove spot behind Mullens in an attempt to catch the Bengals off guard by not changing personnel. But they didn’t budge. The Vikings made it obvious what was coming on both plays.

“We don’t really want to have to turn around and extend the ball and hand off another ball,” O’Connell said. “I trust our guys in that moment to execute with a push right there.”

The Vikings (7-7) have transitioned to preparing for their crucial home game against NFC North leader Detroit (10-4), which would take the division title held by Minnesota last season with a win. Mullens passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns in his first start against the Bengals, the fourth different quarterback the Vikings have used this year, but two interceptions proved costly.

“There’s definitely a balance of being aggressive but also being situationally aware,” Mullens said. “You’re always trying to find that balance. Every play is its own. One play doesn’t affect the next, so just keep that in mind and execute the play that’s called.”

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL