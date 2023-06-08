THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP)Veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson is joining the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson’s representatives at Katz Brothers Sports confirmed the deal on social media Thursday.

Robinson spent last season with the Ravens, becoming Baltimore’s second-leading receiver with 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns despite starting only five of his 17 games. He spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 TDs.

Robinson will attempt to win a job with the Rams, who traded receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh in April after one unsuccessful season. Los Angeles’ passing game struggled last season after the offseason departures of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., and with Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford playing only nine games because of injuries.

Demarcus Robinson joins a group behind Kupp including Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, fellow newcomer Tyler Johnson and rookie Puka Nacua.

—

