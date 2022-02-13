INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP)Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah promised he would play in this Super Bowl, and he is.

The tight end who took off the brace around his left knee at a pep rally a week ago in Cincinnati and tossed it back over his head is active for the season finale at SoFi Stadium. Uzomah was limited to nine snaps in the AFC championship game after hurting his knee.

The Rams also confirmed running back Darrell Henderson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are active for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles’ home stadium. Rookie running back Jake Funk was inactive to clear a spot for Henderson.

Henderson, who rushed for 688 yards this season, hasn’t played since Dec. 26 because of a knee injury. Joseph-Day, a three-year starter and perhaps the Rams’ top run-stopper, injured his pectoral muscle in October and underwent surgery in November.

The Bengals scratcheddefensive tackles Mike Daniels and Tyler Shelvin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, defensive end Wyatt Ray, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, wide receiver Trenton Irwin and running back Trayveon Williams.

The Rams’ inactives were third quarterback Bryce Perkins, Funk, linebackers Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett, offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr., defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and defensive back Blake Countess.

