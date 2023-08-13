INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP)Six years ago the Los Angeles Chargers had an undrafted rookie running back from a small Colorado college make the roster after a great preseason.

Could the Bolts strike twice? Elijah Dotson certainly hopes so.

Dotson had 92 yards on six carries, including two long touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 34-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night.

Dotson, who went to Northern Colorado and signed with the Chargers after going undrafted, got a motivational pep talk from someone who was once in the same situation. Austin Ekeler is going into his seventh season in Los Angeles after signing as an undrafted rookie out of Western Colorado.

Having Ekeler as a mentor isn’t a bad thing considering he leads the NFL with 38 scrimmage touchdowns over the past two seasons and was the fifth running back in league history last season to have at least 100 catches in a year.

“He was like ‘Don’t do too much. You don’t have to be a superstar. Just take what was given and execute.’ So that’s what I did,” Dotson said.

Dotson describes himself as a finesse back, who also likes to use his speed. He displayed that with touchdown runs of 37 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter to give the Chargers breathing room after the Rams closed to 20-14 late in the third quarter.

On both runs, Dotson took the handoff from Max Duggan and got a wide lane up the left sideline after getting great blocks.

“They had everything blocked up. All I had to do was just bounce,” Dotson said. “I have to take advantage of the opportunities, especially being an undrafted free agent. It’s about executing and playing smart football.”

Dotson began his career at Sacramento State and was a two-time, first-team All-Big Sky selection. He was a graduate transfer to Northern Colorado last year, where he had 933 yards rushing, led the Bears with 48 catches and had an 82-yard punt return TD.

In 2019 at Sacramento State, Dotson had 1,445 all-purpose yards and 11 TDs, but didn’t play in 2020 as the pandemic cancelled Football Championship Subdivision seasons. Dotson played in only four games in 2021 before deciding to redshirt and save his last year of eligibility.

“There’s a lot to learn from pass protection and the pass route receiving-type role, but he’s trying to improve in all ways,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “I thought what you saw tonight is kind of what we have seen since rookie minicamp, is that he does have a burst. He is decisive and we think he can finish runs, so even for a stature, he runs powerful. It was a good night for him and I’m happy for him because he practices the way you should practice as a rookie.”

Dotson will need to continue momentum over the next two weeks if he hopes to land a spot. The Chargers traditionally have kept four running backs with Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley entrenched in three of those spots. Dotson and Larry Rountree are likely in competition for the final position, with special teams one of the deciding factors.

Dotson wasn’t the only running back who had a good night against the Rams. The Chargers rushed for 214 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per carry as new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is looking for more balance and consistency from his unit.

Spiller, who had 27 yards on five carries, had a 71-yard touchdown called back early in the third quarter due to a holding penalty.

“I thought the offensive unit came to play. I thought the line, tight ends, and receivers really blocked their front well,” Staley said. “Our running backs did a nice job of making one cut and being really decisive.”

