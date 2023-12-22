FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Washington Commanders since Zach Wilson hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol.

It appeared likely the 31-year-old Siemian would be under center after Wilson didn’t participate in the first two walkthrough practices this week.

Brett Rypien will serve as Siemian’s backup in a matchup of the Jets’ 32nd-ranked offense against the Commanders’ NFL-worst defense.

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be designated the emergency No. 3 quarterback. Rodgers was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday to continue to practice during his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon. He won’t play in a game until next season.

Wilson was injured in the first half of the Jets’ 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday, and Siemian replaced him. Wilson, who was sacked four times, was briefly checked in the medical tent early in the game and continued to play until leaving shortly before halftime.

Saleh said Wilson still has a chance to play in the Jets’ next game at Cleveland next Thursday night, but “it does make it challenging that it’s a Thursday game, so he’s got to clear some hurdles over the weekend.”

Siemian will be the fourth quarterback to start this season for the Jets, joining Wilson (11 games), Rodgers (one) and Tim Boyle (two). Only one other time has New York started four QBs in a season: in 1989, when Ken O’Brien (12 games), Tony Eason (two), Pat Ryan (one) and Kyle Mackey (one) took turns under center.

It’s the second time Siemian will start for the Jets, but first since his original stint with the team in 2019. Siemian has lost his last six starts, including that game with the Jets. He was 0-4 with the Saints in 2021 and 0-1 last season with Chicago – against New York.

NOTES: FB Nick Bawden, who was released to make room on the Jets’ 53-man roster, was re-signed to the practice squad and Saleh said he could be elevated to play in the game. … CB Kalon Barnes was released from the practice squad. … RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle), OT Duane Brown (back), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip) and S Jordan Whitehead (knee/LP) were listed as questionable. … WR Garrett Wilson has 79 catches for 882 yards in his second season – and has a big goal for the final three games. “I want 1,000 yards,” Wilson said. “I want that really bad. Period.”

