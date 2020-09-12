Titans without starting CB Jackson, Vic Beasley vs. Denver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. on Monday night when they visit Denver for their season opener.

The Titans announced Saturday they’ll be without five players due to injuries. Jackson is one of their starting cornerbacks and was added to the report Friday with an injured knee. Beasley is expected to back up Jadeveon Clowney Jr. and Harold Landry III. He just passed his physical a week ago and was limited when he practiced.

Tennessee also will be without outside linebacker Derick Roberson because of an injured knee. Rookie running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) and backup offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand) also are out.

Wide receiver Corey Davis is questionable from a hamstring that limited him Saturday at practice.

