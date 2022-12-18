INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP)Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was out only one possession for the Tennessee Titans after he injured his right ankle during the opening series of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tannehill suffered the injury after a 1-yard scramble up the middle on third-and-13 from the Titans 22-yard line. He was tackled by Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack and spent a couple of minutes on the turf while being looked at by trainers.

Tannehill went into the medical tent before being carted into the locker room. On his first series back, he led a six-play, 63-yard drive, capped off by Derrick Henry’s 1-yard run off a direct snap to tie the game 7-7 in the second quarter.

Rookie Malik Willis came in for Tannehill. This was the seventh game the third-round pick saw action in this season, including two starts when Tannehill was sidelined because of an ankle injury.

