NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans placed three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve Saturday after he hurt his right knee for the second time in three seasons.

The Titans (0-2) now have 11 players on injured reserve before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) on Sunday. They put 26 on injured reserve after the final roster cuts last season and earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record.

Now they’re trying to avoid the first 0-3 start since dropping the first six of 2009.

Lewan was hurt on the opening offensive play of Monday night’s 41-7 loss in Buffalo and carted to the locker room. The nine-year veteran started 13 games last season after tearing his right ACL in October 2020, and the 11th overall pick out of Michigan in 2014 has started 100 of his 105 career games.

Yet Lewan has played all 16 games in a season only twice. Lewan is due $14.8 million in 2023 with no hit against the cap. He currently is the longest tenured player for the Titans.

Dennis Daley, who replaced Lewan against the Bills, will start against the Raiders.

The Titans also signed outside linebacker Wyatt Ray to the roster from the practice squad, and they promoted wide receiver Josh Gordon and offensive lineman Jordan Roos from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

