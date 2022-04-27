NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans announced Wednesday they picked up the option worth $10.7 million on the 19th pick overall of the 2019 draft.

Simmons is coming off his best season yet after posting a career-high 8 1/2 sacks, including three in a win in Los Angeles over the Rams in November. He also led the Titans with 58 quarterback pressures. He ranked second with 12 tackles for loss.

He fell in the 2019 draft after tearing an ACL that February, but Simmons started seven of nine games as a rookie. He has started 39 of 41 games played through his first three seasons and has 13 1/2 sacks.

The Titans already extended outside linebacker Harold Landry in March and still have to work out an extension for wide receiver A.J. Brown, their second-round pick in 2019.

