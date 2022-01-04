Titans linebacker Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreen’s hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title.

Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning.

According to the citation, a Walgreen’s employee argued with some people shopping around 8 p.m. Those people left and came back into the store with Dupree who ”then grabbed the victim and his phone” followed by the altercation before Dupree left.

Dupree is scheduled to be booked in three weeks. The 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee last March with a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. Dupree, who tore his right ACL in December 2020, has started five of 10 games played this season and has three sacks and a forced fumble.

The Titans issued a statement saying they are ”aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”

Tennessee (11-5) can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win Sunday in Houston.

