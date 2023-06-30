NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins has been charged with aggravated assault-strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram.

Both Haskins and Makiah Green were arrested early Thursday morning and released on bond later Thursday from the Davidson County Jail. They are scheduled for an appearance July 10 before Davidson County General Sessions Judge Ana Escobar.

Haskins was released on $10,000 bond. Makiah Green was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault-strangulation and vandalism with bond set at $2,500 for each charge.

“We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement Friday night.

Haskins is going into his second season with Tennessee after being taken at No. 131 overall in the fourth round last year out of Michigan. He played in 15 games with one start and had 25 carries for 93 yards.

According to arrest warrants posted by Scoop: Nashville on social media, the couple began arguing June 22 over Green liking an Instagram post. During the fight, the warrant says Haskins allegedly “began to strangle her with both hands” on a bed for possibly “10 to 15 seconds.”

She stood up and they slapped each other. Green told police she fell on top of her dog crate where Haskins strangled her for a second time before letting her leave. The warrant says she has photos showing bruising to her right cheek, a scratch and redness on her neck.

The argument escalated days later at a restaurant with each leaving separately.

Once she returned to home, Green told police she threw a cup that shattered before closing a bedroom door. She alleges Haskins “punched and kicked” the door in half. She says she grabbed and broke Haskins’ necklace before they fought for her phone, which Haskins threw and shattered.

The warrant says Green picked up Haskins’ phone and noticed photos of other women on one of his social media accounts. That prompted her to throw his phone before slapping his chest.

“Ms. Green stated she then went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife because she was going to slash his tires,” according to the warrant. “Ms. Green stated as she was walking towards the garage, she heard Mr. Haskins cock his gun and said, ‘I hope you would.’” She put the knife down.

The warrant says Haskins agreed with Green’s account. He added she hit him with a broom, jumped on him and tried to strangle him from behind. Haskins also accused putting a hole in a wall by throwing his Playstation 5. Haskins also showed police videos showing Green hitting him with a broom.

