Titans add Matt Barkley to compete for backup QB position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans haven’t needed their backup quarterback since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starter in 2019, though competition for that job took another twist on Thursday.

The team signed free agent Matt Barkley and released DeShone Kizer, who had played on the practice squad last season. That was the most notable of several moves made as the Titans also signed tackle Brent Qvale, guard Ross Reynolds and tight end Donnie Ernsberger.

They placed cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive lineman Spencer Pulley on injured reserve.

Barkley, 31, will compete with Logan Woodside for the No. 2 spot after spending his last three seasons in Buffalo. The backup hasn’t seen much action the past couple of seasons as Tannehill has started 30 consecutive games for the Titans, including four playoff contests.

Barkley has bounced around the league since being drafted in the fourth round by Philadelphia in 2013. He has taken snaps for the Eagles, Chicago Bears and the Bills over the years, playing in 19 games while going 2-5 as a starter.

His most productive season was 2016, when he started six games for the Bears and threw for 1,611 yards with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Chicago went 1-5 in that stretch. Barkley last started in 2018 for Buffalo, throwing for 232 yards and two TDs in a win over the New York Jets.

Tennessee signed Kizer to the practice squad last season and liked him enough to sign him to a futures contract last January. Kizer had some good moments during OTAs and minicamp but struggled through the first week of training camp, looking hesitant at times and making too many mistakes.

Woodside has never taken a regular-season NFL snap but has been on the Titans’ practice squad the past two seasons. In the 2019 preseason, he completed 46 of 76 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns, posting a 99.6 quarterback rating.

Qvale, 30, is the most experienced of the Titans’ other signings. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound North Dakota native is a six-year NFL veteran who has played in 77 games with 18 starts, including three last season for Houston.

