PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (16-4)

CAMP SITE: Philadelphia

KEY ADDITIONS: DT Jalen Carter, LB Nolan Smith, LB Nicholas Morrow, RB Rashaad Penny, RB D’Andre Swift, QB Marcus Mariota, S Terrell Edmunds, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

KEY LOSSES: DT Javon Hargrave, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, LB T.J. Edwards, RB Miles Sanders, RG Isaac Seumalo, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

KEY STORYLINES: The Eagles are talented and deep on both sides of the ball, though there still are some questions heading into camp. Offensively, the biggest question mark and probable training camp competition is who will replace running back Miles Sanders (1,269 yards, 11 TDs last season). Incumbent Kenneth Gainwell, trade acquisition D’Andre Swift and free-agent signee Rashaad Penny will be in competition for the No. 1 back spot. Philadelphia also needs a right guard after Isaac Seumalo signed with the Steelers in the offseason. Cam Jurgens, a 2022 second-round pick, could slide over from his natural center position to fill the spot. On defense, the Eagles lost five starters from a unit that finished first against the pass and No. 2 overall in 2022. Safety appears to be the team’s biggest need, with returnees Avonte Maddox and Reed Blankenship the likely front-runners as starters. They will be pushed by rookie third-round pick Sydney Brown and free-agent signee Terrell Edmunds. In addition to the players, the Eagles have new leaders on offense and defense with the departure of coordinators Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, now the head coaches of the Colts and Cardinals, respectively. On offense, the Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson while hiring Sean Desai to lead the defense. Johnson never has been an NFL coordinator while Desai has limited experience in the role, so their leadership will be something to watch during camp.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +800

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL