The Detroit Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

NFL Dallas
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball