SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey each promoted the other player’s candidacy for MVP after another dominating performance for the San Francisco 49ers.

Both have worthy cases as they keep piling up yards and touchdowns at a staggering pace that has positioned the Niners as the league’s most dangerous offense following a 45-29 victory Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s a great luxury for the 49ers (11-3).

“It means the offense is playing really well,” left tackle Trent Williams said. “We have the best running back in the NFL, so for him to get MVP consideration I think that’s his just due. Same with Brock, he’s been playing his butt off and for him to be in the conversation and to have him as a teammate, I couldn’t be more proud of both of these guys.”

Purdy threw four more touchdown passes Sunday to take over the NFL lead to go along with his league-best 119 passer rating and 9.9 yards per attempt.

McCaffrey gained 187 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns. He leads the NFL with 1,801 yards from scrimmage and is tied for the lead with 20 TDs.

The dynamic duo has helped San Francisco clinch the NFC West for a second straight season, but the Niners have much bigger goals than division titles or MVPs after losing in the NFC championship game the past two seasons.

San Francisco can earn the top seed and a first-round bye with wins in the final three games of the season, which would make for an easier path to the ultimate goal of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl since the 1994 season.

“I think obviously winning the division is very important. It’s a big step for us,” McCaffrey said. “I think everybody knows where we want to be. We know that each week, you have to bring your best. You’re going to get everybody’s best shot. So, the standard has to continue to rise.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Getting the ball to McCaffrey. The star running back had 18 carries for 115 yards and a TD to go along with five catches for 72 yards and two scores. That gave him at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven straight games, tying a franchise record previously done by Frank Gore (2007-08) and Roger Craig (1988).

McCaffrey had seven TDs in two games against Arizona, tied for the most by any player in one season against one opponent since Billy Cannon had eight TDs against the New York Titans in 1961.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Run defense. The 49ers got gashed for 234 yards on the ground, their most in a game since giving up 265 to Dallas in coach Kyle Shanahan’s first season in 2017. San Francisco hadn’t allowed that many yards rushing in a win since 1955. Tackling was a big issue with the Niners missing a season high 16, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Defensively we have a standard here and we didn’t live up to that standard,” linebacker Fred Warner said.

STOCK UP

CB Charvarius Ward. Despite being hampered all week by a groin injury, Ward came up big against the Cardinals. He had a pick-6 in the first half and added another interception to give him four on the season. Ward leads the NFL with 22 passes defensed, the most in a season for a San Francisco player since Darnell Walker had 27 in 1998. Ward allowed no catches on four targets, according to PFF.

STOCK DOWN

WR Ronnie Bell. The Niners almost had a major special teams mishap when Bell appeared to fumble on a punt return late in the first half that the Cardinals returned for a TD. Instant replay overturned the play, ruling that Bell was down before losing the ball, but it was the second time he had mishandled a punt in the past three games.

INJURIES

CB Deommodore Lenior (bruised ribs) is day to day. … DT Kalia Davis (high ankle sprain) will miss a few weeks … WR Jauan Jennings (concussion) and DE Clelin Ferrell (ankle) are day to day. … RG Spencer Burford (knee) should return this week. … The Niners also could get DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Oren Burks (knee) back this week.

KEY NUMBER

6 – San Francisco has won six straight games by more than 10 points for the third time in franchise history after previously doing it in 1987 and 1993. The last team in the NFL to do it was the 2009 Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.

NEXT STEPS

San Francisco hosts Baltimore on Dec. 25 in the latest matchup between teams with the best record in each conference since Seattle beat Indianapolis 28-13 in Week 16 of the 2005 season.

