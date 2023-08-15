FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)It wasn’t easy for A.J. Terrell to watch his Atlanta Falcons teammates enjoy their big plays on defense in last week’s 19-3 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins when he and the other regulars couldn’t join in the fun.

Falcons starters were held out of the preseason opener but will have their first opportunity in Friday night’s second preseason game against Cincinnati. Coach Arthur Smith says starters including quarterback Desmond Ridder are expected to play. Smith hasn’t said how long the starters will be on the field.

Led by linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who had a sack, forced fumble and recovery, Atlanta’s backups on defense compiled a long list of big plays, including five sacks and three interceptions. Terrell said he enjoyed his teammates’ success – at least for the start of the game.

“It ain’t fun sitting on the sideline,” Terrell said Tuesday, adding “cheering on is cool when guys are making plays but every player wants to be out there on the field. Standing there on the side with the sweats on or pads on, it gets old real quick. The game is going by slow.”

There could be as many as six new starters on Atlanta’s revamped defense in Week 1. The Falcons spent about $140 million in signing defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Calais Campbell, safety Jessie Bates, outside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Bud Dupree, cornerback Mike Hughes and defensive tackle Joe Gaziano, among others. The team also traded for cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Okudah is expected to be held out until early in the season with a right ankle injury, delaying his projected pairing with Terrell at cornerback on the first-team defense.

The secondary showed depth against the Dolphins. Safety DeMarcco Hellams had a team-leading seven tackles with an interception. Safety Lukas Denis and cornerback Breon Borders also had interceptions.

The Falcons signed cornerback Bless Austin on Monday after cutting linebacker Mykal Walker, who started 12 games in 2022, in a surprise move on Sunday.

“We’re appreciative of everything Myk did and wish him well,” coach Arthur Smith said Tuesday.

When asked if Walker struggled to fit in new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme, Smith said, “We love everything Myk did.”

Nielsen, the former co-coordinator in New Orleans, was encouraged by the big plays in the first preseason game and said he could sense the first-team players who could only watch were eager to get on the field.

“There were a few moments on the sideline I looked around and kind of felt like guys were jumping up and down,” Nielsen said Tuesday. “We had an interception and come off and guys were head slapping and high-fiving and things like that.

“You like to see things like that be contagious. Those are the cool moments as a coach when you’re with guys down there and they’re having fun. We’ve just got to re-create that this week.”

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl