Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole made a $10 million investment in The CommonSpark campaign through their foundations, money that will be used to help fund the construction of a new uptown Charlotte public library.

The new main library building is expected to become a marquee destination that is constantly evolving and technology-infused and welcomes residents and visitors alike.

The new library will prioritize strengthening public engagement, supporting inclusive economic opportunity, and connecting community resources as well as creating equitable spaces that encourage collaboration and innovation.

Tepper, who is the son of a school teacher, said in a release Thursday that ”we are excited about being involved in the library project, which is an investment in opportunity and access for all.”

