MUNICH (AP)Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is active for Tampa Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday in his return from a neck injury.

Brate, who also sustained a concussion earlier in the season, hasn’t played in a month but practiced all week. He has 13 receptions for 114 yards in five games this season.

Tampa Bay’s inactives are TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Kyle Trask, S Nolan Turner, DL Deadrin Senat. Three others – WR Russell Gage, G Luke Goedeke and LB J.J. Russell – had earlier been ruled out.

Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is active after returning from a groin injury. Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor is also active.

Seattles inactives are RB Tony Jones Jr., S Teez Tabor, DT Bryan Mone, DE L.J. Collier and T Jake Curhan.

Linebacker Vi Jones is active after being elevated from the practice squad. The team announced on Saturday that LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) had been placed on injured reserve.

