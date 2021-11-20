TCU’s last-minute field goal turns back Kansas rally, 31-28

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Griffin Kell kicked a 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play as TCU fought off a Kansas fourth-quarter rally to beat the Jayhawks 31-28 on Saturday.

Kell’s field goal capped a 14-play, 67-yard drive after Kansas had rallied from a 14-point deficit to tie the score. TCU ran four plays inside the Kansas 15-yard line to set up the kick.

”I felt like he was going to get it,” TCU interim coach Jerry Kill said. ”I was more worried about giving them any time.”

Kansas trailed 28-14 early in the fourth quarter before Jalon Daniels threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Luke Grimm and 10 yards to Jared Casey, the unlikely overtime hero in the Jayhawks’ win last week at Texas that snapped a 56-game Big 12 losing streak.

Max Duggan ran for a touchdown and passed for 166 yards in his first game since October for the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12). Duggan, who missed TCU’s two previous games with a foot injury, set up the score with a 42-yard sprint down the left sideline to the 2.

Duggan was the only scholarship quarterback available for TCU.

”If we don’t have him, we don’t win – period,” Kill said.

Kansas (2-9, 1-7 Big 12) sought to win consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008.

”To come down here, again a big underdog once again on the road, says a lot,” said first-year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold, hired in April after Les Miles was fired amid allegations of misconduct during his time at LSU. ”It’s a dejected locker room and one that is not just ready to play out the season.”

Casey caught a 10-yard touchdown pass lofted over the middle with 4:46 to play, and the PAT tied the score at 28. Casey, the walk-on redshirt freshman who scored last week’s winning 2-point conversion, caught three passes for 26 yards.

TCU also scored on a 43-yard reverse by receiver Derius Davis in the first period, a 56-yard run by Kendre Miller in the second quarter and a 1-yard run by Amari Demercado early in the fourth to cap a 99-yard drive.

Miller, who missed last week’s game with injured ribs, ran for 112 yards, 100 in the second half.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels ran for a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Luke Grimm in the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks led 14-7 early in the second quarter following Daniels’ scoring run and a 2-yard burst by running back Devin Neal 2+ minutes into the second period.

Neal, the freshman who leads Kansas’ in rushing, didn’t return after being shaken up late in the first half. He gained 59 yards after rushing for 145 last week at Texas.

Daniels, a sophomore, made his second start after junior Jason Bean suffered a hand injury. Bean played a few snaps Saturday as a running back.

THEY WENT TO JARED – AGAIN

Casey caught three passes for 26 yards, beginning with a spectacular one-hand grab and finishing with the touchdown catch.

”The good thing about that, it shows it’s just not a one-play story,” Leipold said, ”and that the young man’s a good football player.”

”These are things I never doubted he could do,” Daniels said.

Kansas came ranked 128th among the 130 FBS teams in total defense allowing 491.3 yards and gave up 492. . TCU has scored in 366 consecutive games, the second longest current streak in FBS to Florida’s on-going record streak of 421.

ONE LAST SALUTE FROM PATTERSON

Gary Patterson, whose 21st season as TCU’s head coach ended Oct. 31, stood outside the stadium tunnel and, along with wife Kelsey, greeted each of the team’s seniors as they were introduced before their final home game. Patterson waved to the crowd after the introductions and headed up the tunnel. His 181 TCU wins are the most for any Frogs football coach.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: After falling behind by two touchdowns early in the fourth period, the Jayhawks put themselves in position to tie – or go ahead if they went for two (like in overtime at Texas) – in the final minutes. ”We go down 14, it’s usually lights out from there,” Daniels said. ”I was happy and so proud of my team for fighting.”

TCU: The Frogs are trying to reach their first bowl since 2018 with Duggan as their only healthy quarterback and No. 1 running back Zach Evans sidelined with turf toe.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Host West Virginia next Saturday.

TCU: Next Saturday at Iowa State.

