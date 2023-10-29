PITTSBURGH (AP)Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is out after leaving Sunday’s game against Jacksonville in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro, was in coverage on Jacksonville’s second possession when he slipped on the soggy Acrisure Stadium turf. He laid down for a few moments before making his way off the field under his own power.

Fitzpatrick bypassed the blue medical tent on the sideline and went to the locker room to be evaluated. The team initially said Fitzpatrick was doubtful to return before ruling him out a few minutes later.

Damontae Kazee took over for Fitzpatrick in the back end of Pittsburgh’s secondary.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL