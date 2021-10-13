Steelers’ Harris, Packers’ Adams among best bets to score

We’re almost a third of the way through the fantasy season, so scoring trends are starting to stick. These players are my best bets to keep finding the end zone at the running back and wide receivers positions in Week 6.

Running Back

AUSTIN EKELER, Chargers

Ekeler is on a roll going into Week 6, having scored seven TDs to start the season. A key factor is none of the backs behind him can seem to cement a place in the rotation. With Baltimore and its middling run defense on deck, Ekeler should have little trouble finding the end zone with his 43.61% TD dependency and more than 70% snap count.

DARRELL HENDERSON, Rams

He may be injury-prone at times, but Henderson is a fantasy force when he’s on the field for the Rams, amassing at least 80 yards and a TD in three of the four games he’s played in this season. He’ll face a Giants team this week that is the seventh-best matchup for opposing running backs right now, and Henderson is playing almost 80% of snaps even with Sony Michel in the mix, so chances of him scoring this week are good.

JAMES ROBINSON, Jaguars

Robinson had a slow start to his season, but he’s finding a rhythm in the Jaguars offense, scoring four TDs in his past three games and getting more snap counts each week. With a TD dependency of 33.57%, which is impressive considering he didn’t score in his first two games, Robinson is poised to reach the end zone against a Miami team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

ANTONIO GIBSON, Washington

Gibson has a shin injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from developing into a goal-line threat, scoring three TDs over his past two games. As long as he’s on the field, he’ll produce, and Gibson is on the field almost 60% of the time. He’ll go up against a Chiefs defense this week that has allowed nine TDs on the ground this season, tied for most in the NFL.

NAJEE HARRIS, Steelers

Harris is doing it all for the Steelers these days, as injuries have affected the offense. On the field almost 85% of the time over his past four games, Harris has even developed into a primary receiving option with 31 targets in his past three games. Scoring three TDs in five games, Harris is a prime candidate to reach the end zone against a Seattle team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Wide Receiver

TYREEK HILL, Chiefs

Hill has scored three TDs in his past two games, and the Chiefs will lean on him even more now that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is sidelined with a knee injury for at least the next several games. Already on the field 85% of KC’s offensive snaps, Hill is always just a play away from breaking off a major gain with six points tacked onto the end. This week he’ll go against a once-vaunted Washington secondary that has now allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

EMMANUEL SANDERS, Bills

Buffalo’s highest fantasy point-scoring WR over the past three games, in which he’s scored four TDs, Sanders is off to a strong start. On the field 79% of the time, more than any other Bills WR, Sanders has developed into Josh Allen’s favorite deep ball option. He could have a field day in Week 6 against a Titans team that is the best matchup for WRs in the NFL.

DIONTAE JOHNSON, Steelers

Scoring a TD in all but one game he’s played in this season, Johnson has also seen double-digit targets in all but one game. Even last week, when he only got two targets against the Broncos, one of them was for a score so we know Roethlisberger is looking for him in the red zone. He’ll face a Seahawks team this week that has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to WRs this season.

TERRY MCLAURIN, Washington

McLaurin has been hit or miss in the end zone this season, scoring in every other game, but the teams he didn’t score against: the Chargers, Bills and Saints are all solid in the secondary. McLaurin is QB Taylor Heinicke’s favorite option, especially with TE Logan Thomas out with an injury, so even in tough matchups McLaurin is a good bet to find the end zone. This week is not one of those tough matchups, as the Chiefs are our fifth-best matchup for WRs in the league so McLaurin is set to increase his 31.03% TD dependency.

DAVANTE ADAMS, Packers

Adams is dominating at the wide receiver position, putting up more than 120 yards in three of his past four games and scoring two TDs over that time. Possibly the safest high-ceiling play at the WR position in fantasy, Adams is a strong contender to score against a Bears secondary that is our sixth-best matchup for WRs going into Week 6.

