PHOENIX (AP)Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.

Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder had a rare blend of size and speed and his low-key personality made him a favorite among teammates. He teamed with quarterback Andy Dalton to lead the Bengals to the playoffs every year from 2011 to 2015, though they never won a game in the postseason.

”I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote in an Instagram post. ”Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career.

”Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins.”

He missed the 2019 season with an ankle injury, but returned to the Bengals in 2020.

Green was solid in his first season with the Cardinals in 2021, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three TDs. His production dipped to 24 catches for 236 yards and two TDs this season, though he remained a popular presence in the Cardinals locker room.

He finishes his career with 10,514 yards receiving – which ranks 44th in NFL history – and had 70 touchdown catches.

—

