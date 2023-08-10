SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)The second day of the joint practices between the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers at Wofford College has been cancelled due to lightning and rain in the area.

The joint practice will not be rescheduled.

The Jets and Panthers will meet Saturday in a preseason game at Bank of America in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Despite the cancellation, the Jets plan to practice on their own later Thursday morning at Gibbs Stadium on Wofford’s campus.

The Panthers won’t practice, putting a wrap on this year’s training camp. The team will practice in Charlotte for the remainder of the summer leading up to the regular season.

The two teams went through a two-hour, full-padded practice on Wednesday, which Panthers coach Frank Reich called productive.

—

