RENTON, Wash. (AP)Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson has been released from the hospital a day after suffering a concussion in the preseason opener against Minnesota.

The Seahawks said Friday Johnson was released from Harborview Medical Center and was in the concussion protocol.

Johnson was placed on a backboard as a precaution and transported to the hospital for evaluation of head and neck injuries during halftime of Seattle’s 24-13 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Johnson had been hurt on a kickoff return in the second quarter.

“They just went to the max precautions. The findings were already really positive,” Carroll said.

Johnson is in his third season out of South Dakota State. He had two receptions over three games last season.

