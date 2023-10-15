CINCINNATI (AP)The Seattle Seahawks failed to take advantage of two late scoring opportunities in a frustrating 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Four times in the second half, Geno Smith took the Seahawks into the red zone and came out of it with just a field goal.

“All the red zone stuff is where they got us, where we needed touchdowns,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

“Our numbers will look bad in the red zone, but we were so close to winning that football game.”

The Bengals defense intercepted Smith twice in the second half. The Bengals also twice stopped the Seahawks on fourth down from inside the Cincinnati 10 in the last 2:08 of the game to preserve the win.

“It stings a lot more just because we couldn’t finish a couple times,” receiver Jake Bobo said. “It hurts a little but more, because our defense played the way they did. So we wanted to get it done for those guys.”

The Bengals offense wasn’t great, either. After quarterback Joe Burrow threw two early touchdown passes, the Seattle defense clamped down. Burrow was intercepted by Tre Brown to end the Cincinnati’s first drive of the second half. The Bengals punted four times in the second half and managed to add only a field goal.

The Seahawks outgained the Bengals 381-214.

“As an offense it really hurts, especially as a quarterback, seeing (the defense) battle the way they did, Smith said. “I think they only gave up 50-some yards in the second half, and for us not to go down there and get two or three opportunities to go take the lead and for us not to do it, that’s on me.”

Seattle (3-2) had a three-game win streak snapped, losing for the first time since Week 1.

In Seattle’s penultimate drive, on first-and goal at the Cincinnati 7, Smith was sacked by Trey Hendrickson for a loss of 12 yards. Three plays later, on fourth-and-goal at the 6, he was sacked by Sam Hubbard for an 8-yard loss and the Seahawks turned the ball over on downs.

The Seahawks got the ball back after a Bengals punt, and Smith found himself with fourth-and-8 on the Bengals 9. Cincinnati sealed it when B.J. Hill hit the quarterback and he threw incomplete.

“That was a game to win, right there,” Carroll said. “We came out here on the road, their crowd going crazy and we’re right there. We’re inside the 10 a bunch of times to win the game. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it in.”

Linebacker Boye Mafe said the defense is still behind the offense and 33-year-old quarterback.

“Very confident – our offense has been clicking all year,” Mafe said.

