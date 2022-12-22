RENTON, Wash. (AP)The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting defensive tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal for Saturday’s game at Kansas City because of injuries.

Running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/back), tight end Noah Fant (knee), wide receiver Marquise Godwin (wrist/ankle) and running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were all listed as questionable, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that all should be able to play.

Walker had some back spasms pop up during the week but expects to play. Dallas has missed the past two games with a high ankle sprain.

Woods will miss his second straight game with an Achilles injury, while Neal is dealing with a sore knee that he was able to play through the past couple of games. Seattle had already ruled out wide receiver Tyler Lockett after he had surgery earlier this week to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

Carroll said Thursday that Woods is hopeful he’ll be back next week when Seattle hosts the New York Jets.

With Neal out, the Seahawks will turn to the combo of Teez Tabor and former first-round pick Johnathan Abram, who was claimed by Seattle late last month.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL