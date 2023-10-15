Sauce Gardner was downgraded Saturday to out with a concussion, leaving the New York Jets without their top two starting cornerbacks for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gardner was added to the Jets’ injury report Friday with what the team called an “illness,” although coach Robert Saleh said before practice he thought last season’s AP Defensive Rookie of the Year would be fine to play Sunday.

Gardner was a full participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday.

“I feel perfectly fine. That’s the crazy part about it,” he posted Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Jets already were without D.J. Reed, who is missing his second straight game – also with a concussion – against an Eagles wide receivers group that includes arguably the best duo in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Nickelback Michael Carter II and backup Bryce Hall were the only healthy cornerbacks on New York’s active roster before Craig James and Ke’Montae Hayes were elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Backups Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee, mainly a special teams contributor, were previously ruled out with hamstring injuries. Hardee was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Jets also added rookie offensive lineman Carter Warren, their fourth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh in April, to the active roster from injured reserve.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl