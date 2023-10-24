New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave is facing a reckless driving charge after being arrested for allegedly driving 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, Kenner police said.

Olave was booked into the Kenner jail and released around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police Capt. Michael Cunningham said.

Olave was stopped in a mixed business and residential area of suburban New Orleans that officers were monitoring with radar because of citizen complaints about speeding, Cunningham said.

Cunningham said Olave’s Dodge Charger accelerated up to a registered speed of 70 mph (112 kph) in the distance of about two blocks from where the vehicle had turned onto the street and was observed “recklessly maneuvering between lanes and around other drivers on the roadway.”

The New Orleans Saints say they are aware of the allegations and have not commented further.

Olave leads the Saints with 39 catches for 471 yards and has caught one touchdown pass.

The Saints (3-4) play at Indianapolis on Sunday.

