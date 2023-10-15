LONDON (AP)The Tennessee Titans are flying home from London with a two-game losing streak and questions at quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill left Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a right ankle injury – the same ankle he hurt last season.

Malik Willis finished the game and was sacked four times. The Titans (2-4) could also turn to rookie Will Levis, the No. 33 draft pick this year out of Kentucky.

First, the Titans will determine the extent of Tannehill’s injury. The Titans have a bye next week.

Coach Mike Vrabel was asked if he’d consider a change at quarterback even if Tannehill recovers in time for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

“I would consider anything that could help us win right now, and that’s quarterback, you know, everything, you know what I mean,” Vrabel said. “But I wouldn’t say that that would be something that – let’s find out what’s going on with Ryan.”

The Titans have been held to 16 points or fewer in all four of their losses. They were 1 of 9 on third down against Baltimore and finished with 233 yards.

The 35-year-old Tannehill, who is in the final year of his contract, was on crutches in the locker room after finishing just 8 of 16 for 76 yards and an interception. He was moving gingerly after a hit from Justin Madubuike in third quarter.

“I tried to gut it out. I couldn’t put any force into the throws,” said Tannehill, who blamed his underthrown deep ball that went for an interception in the third on an inability to push off.

“We’ll see what it’s going to look like as we move forward here, get a real look at it when we get back with an MRI and everything, get a plan moving forward,” he said. “Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Tannehill missed the last three games of last season – after missing two games earlier in 2022 – because of the ankle problems.

Willis played in eight games last season and made three starts. His completion rate was 50.8% with no TDs and three interceptions. The Titans selected him in the third round in the 2022 draft.

Willis was 4 of 5 for 74 yards passing Sunday and ran three times for 17 yards.

Tennessee’s playmakers on offense were mostly kept in check, barring one play by Derrick Henry, who rumbled 63 yards from a direct snap and finished with 97 yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had 11 catches for 140 yards a week ago, was limited to just one reception for 20 yards on Sunday.

“We need to get home and get back to work and figure out how we improve,” Vrabel said.

CLUTCH PLAYS

Along with an interception, Sean Murphy-Bunting’s shoestring tackle of Nelson Agholor likely prevented a touchdown, dropping the receiver at the Tennessee 46 on Baltimore’s first drive.

Harold Landry tackled Jackson for a loss on third-and-goal from the 1, forcing the Ravens to settle for a field goal and a 9-3 lead.

Denico Autry had the seventh blocked point after attempt of his career.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Titans are 0-4 away from Nissan Stadium this season. Their most recent win away from Nashville was 11 months ago – 27-17 at Green Bay. Tennessee closed the 2022 season with seven straight losses.

The Titans lost their only other international game – 20-19 to the then-San Diego Chargers five years ago at Wembley Stadium.

The Ravens were blown out 44-7 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in their only other game abroad. That led coach John Harbaugh to rethink the Friday arrival. This time, they left for London on Monday. The Titans arrived in the British capital on Friday morning.

