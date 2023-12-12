NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Will Levis has proven the rookie quarterback is a big reason the Tennessee Titans’ future is bright.

He shook off a pick-6 in the first quarter and a bad toss that helped Miami take a 14-point lead with 4:34 remaining Monday night. He rallied the Titans to a 28-27 victory by being at his best when it mattered most.

Levis became the franchise’s first rookie quarterback to start and win a game in prime time since the NFL merger in 1970. He also had his first 300-yard performance, throwing for 327 yards to help the Titans (5-8) snap a nine-game road skid going back to Nov. 17, 2022.

He brings a competitive fire and leadership that’s contagious. Levis, now 3-4 as a starter, is unafraid to try and tackle a lineman after an interception or run downfield to recover his own fumble.

“Obviously it’s a critical position,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday. “So I think he’ll continue to do that and in his own particular way.”

The No. 33 overall draft pick out of Kentucky was at his best in the fourth quarter despite the turnover. He was 10 of 13 for 138 yards, driving the Titans on a pair of TD drives covering 75 and 64 yards in the big comeback.

That made the Titans the NFL’s second team since 2000 to win in regulation when trailing by 14 or more in the final four minutes since the Chargers beat the Chiefs 29-28 on Dec. 13, 2018.

WHAT’S WORKING

Call it grit, work ethic, but the Titans just don’t quit. With two defensive starters in two-time Pro Bowl lineman Jeffery Simmons and cornerback Kristian Fulton out injured, Tennessee showed why it came into the game with the NFL’s stingiest defense when backed up inside its 20.

The Titans held the NFL’s top-touchdown scoring offense in that area without a touchdown until a pair of turnovers a minute apart late in what had been a tie game. Miami finished with two TDs on five trips inside the Tennessee 20 and only one on four goal-to-go chances.

Denico Autry also blocked a field goal late in the first half, and the Titans also forced Miami to settle for a pair of field goals.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Special teams. Vrabel fired his special teams coordinator a week ago after a blocked punt returned for a touchdown that was followed by a fumble on the next punt attempt with punter Ryan Stonehouse suffering a season-ending injury when the rusher then crashed into his left leg.

Against Miami with the game tied at 13 in the fourth quarter, the Titans fumbled a second punt return of the season inside their 15.

The first Oct. 15 in London cost a them field goal and a “home” loss. This time, Eric Garror’s fumbled punt led to a Miami recovery at the Tennessee 7 and set up the Dolphins’ first offensive TD of the game with 5:34 remaining.

Vrabel could be seen on TV chewing out Garror for trying to field the punt. Video showed a defender grabbing Garror’s right arm as he tried to catch the ball. Vrabel said Tuesday the key is not trying to field a bouncing punt in traffic.

STOCK UP

OLB Harold Landry III. A Pro Bowler in 2021, Landry had a career-high three of the Titans’ five sacks, and all of his came in the fourth quarter. The last ended Miami’s last gasp on fourth-and-2. Landry has 8 1/2 sacks after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Landry also had the Titans’ first three-sack game since Simmons had three in a win at the Rams on Nov. 7, 2021.

STOCK DOWN

WR Treylon Burks. The 18th pick overall in 2022 played 46 snaps as he works his way back from missing three games after being knocked briefly unconscious late in a loss Nov. 2 at Pittsburgh. But Burks caught one of three passes thrown to him for 1 yard, and he ran once for 5 yards.

INJURIES

Vrabel already said last week that Simmons would miss a couple of games with an injured right knee. Against Miami, CB Roger McCreary went down and DL Kyle Peko couldn’t finish with an injured left ankle. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting hyperextended his left leg.

KEY NUMBER

88 – Derrick Henry ranks 15th in NFL history for rushing TDs after running for two more against Miami. He trails Eric Dickerson and Curtis Martin, who are both tied at 90 for 13th.

NEXT STEPS

Rub salt in an old wound Sunday as the Titans wear their Oilers’ throwback uniforms when they host the team that replaced them in Houston against the Texans. The Titans are a missed extra point last week from a three-game winning streak, and they play three of their final four games at home.

