NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel knows rookie Will Levis will benefit from playing in the Titans’ final two games this season if the quarterback’s sprained left ankle allows.

Watching one game after starting eight games was tough enough. Levis made clear Wednesday he’s anxious to play.

“I just want to go out there and win games and leave the season with a good taste in my mouth, you know?” Levis said. “We’ve had some tough losses and looking to just get the little things corrected, especially playing in a team this week who we just played two weeks ago.”

The Titans (5-10) visit the Houston Texans (8-7) on Sunday, the same team that sacked Levis seven times in a 19-16 overtime loss on Dec. 17. The last sack in overtime bent Levis’ left leg, aggravating the ankle injury the rookie has been playing through since mid-November.

Levis missed two practices last week and was limited Friday with his left leg heavily taped. Veteran Ryan Tannehill made his first start since spraining his right ankle Oct. 15 with Tennessee turning to the 33rd overall draft pick during the team’s bye.

Tannehill didn’t fare much better. He was sacked six times in a 20-17 loss to Seattle, including twice on the Titans’ final drive inside the last minute. Tannehill finished with 152 yards passing.

The one touchdown pass thrown by Tennessee came from two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry.

On Wednesday, Levis moved well in the period of practice open to reporters and was listed as practicing fully. He said pain tolerance is the issue now, and he wants to play against fellow rookie C.J. Stroud. The No. 2 overall pick did not play in the first game between these AFC South rivals.

Stroud practiced Wednesday after missing two games in the concussion protocol, and the Texans are hoping to get him back Sunday. Levis said he’d love to compete against Stroud, one of three quarterbacks drafted in April by AFC South teams.

“He’s a heck of a player and never got to compete against him in college, and I watched him from afar and what he’s been able to do has been really impressive,” Levis said of Stroud. “So, hopefully he’s getting better here soon, and it would be a lot of fun to compete against him.”

With another start, Levis would become the third rookie quarterback in franchise history to start at least nine games. Vince Young started 13 games in 2006 and Marcus Mariota had 12 in 2015. Levis ran for his first career touchdown in his first game against Houston and threw for 199 yards.

Levis is the only quarterback on the roster to throw more TD passes than Henry, who tied Tannehill with two TD passes this season with the running back’s toss in last week’s game. Levis has thrown for 1,792 yards with eight TD passes and four interceptions despite being sacked 27 times.

The rookie ranks third in the NFL among qualifiers in averaging 12.19 yards per completion this season.

Vrabel said Levis wasn’t close enough to playing against Seattle. The coach does see the chance to play in the final two games for a team already eliminated as being “invaluable reps.”

“I would anticipate a great road environment,” Vrabel said. “Playing on the road in a loud environment, and being able to handle the operation, and work the offense, I know that’s something that’s always critical. So, I want everybody that can play to possibly play.”

NOTES: WR De’Andre Hopkins and DL Denico Autry were among 11 limited Wednesday with their easier practice more for rest. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, who missed last week’s game, was limited in his return.

