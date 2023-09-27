OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)For a Baltimore team already dealing with quite a few injuries, this was a step in the right direction.

Tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum were back at practice Wednesday for the Ravens in what could be a big boost to their offensive line. So were safety Marcus Williams and running back Gus Edwards.

Stanley (knee) and Linderbaum (ankle) missed the past two weeks, including a loss to Indianapolis last weekend in which the Ravens struggled to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson. Their return would bring the starting offensive line back to full strength.

Stanley, Linderbaum and Williams (pectoral) were listed as limited on the team’s official injury report. Edwards was a full participant in practice after he was evaluated for a concussion.

“No announcements, no comments on it. It just isn’t really something that we have really too much to say that I can really help you with anyway,” coach John Harbaugh said about the team’s injury situation. “Anything that I would say might not be accurate or it might not be something I want to put out there.”

There was still a handful of players who didn’t practice: wide receivers Rashod Bateman (hamstring) and Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (back), running back Justice Hill (foot), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and linebackers David Ojabo (ankle/knee) and Odafe Oweh (ankle).

But getting Linderbaum and Stanley back this weekend at Cleveland would be big. The line protected well in a win at Cincinnati two weeks ago, but Jackson was sacked four times against the Colts.

And Williams is a key part of Baltimore’s secondary who went down in the season opener against Houston.

“As guys come back, we’re going to be very excited for them to get back and play,” Harbaugh said. “Some of that will happen this week and then going forward the next few weeks.”

