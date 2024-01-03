Ron Rivera refused Tuesday to reveal who will start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders in their season finale this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

It could be an 18th consecutive start for Sam Howell, the first of the season for Jacoby Brissett or even Jake Fromm’s first NFL game action in nearly two years.

“We don’t have to let anybody know until tomorrow, so we’re just going to wait,” Rivera said on a video call with reporters. “We don’t want to give them any head start on anything.”

No matter who starts, the Commanders need to do a better job helping that QB. Howell has been sacked a league-high 61 times, the product of a lack of offensive balance with the team largely abandoning the run for a pass-heavy approach.

Brissett was 18 of 23 for 224 yards and three touchdowns in two recent games in relief of Howell. Rivera last week benched Howell for Brissett, who then popped up on the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury that kept him out against San Francisco.

Not learning until two hours before kickoff that he’d be starting, Howell threw two more interceptions against the 49ers in a 27-10 loss, Washington’s seventh in a row, to give him a league-worst 19 this season.

Asked about the switch back to Howell after practicing with Brissett during the week, veteran tight end Logan Thomas said: “Both of them are obviously different. But we’re all professionals. We know how to work with either guy.”

It’s unclear if Brissett, on a one-year contract and set to be a free agent again this offseason, is healthy enough to practice this week or play Sunday against Dallas.

“He’s just been working with the trainers and everybody, and we’ll see how he is,” Rivera said.

WHAT’S WORKING

Arizona’s stunning comeback win at Philadelphia not only allowed the Niners to celebrate clinching the NFC’s top seed, it boosted the Commanders’ draft status. They could pick as high as second, pending the result of their game and New England’s at home against the New York Jets.

That would give whoever’s next in charge the chance to take one of the top quarterback prospects available, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or a standout offensive tackle.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The offense isn’t the only problem, and there are plenty of holes to fill on defense, too. Cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Kam Curl and linebacker Cody Barton are all pending free agents, and Washington will need new edge rushers after trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat prior to the deadline.

STOCK UP

One of the few bright spots this season has been second-year running back Brian Robinson Jr., who averaged 4.9 yards a carry against San Francisco. Robinson has eight total touchdowns this season with 358 yards receiving to go with 708 on the ground as he has shown he can catch as well as run in the pros.

STOCK DOWN

Right tackle Trent Scott had a rough time filling in for injured starter Andrew Wylie. Scott was flagged three times and struggled in pass and run blocking.

INJURIES

Already depleted in the secondary, the Commanders lost two young cornerbacks to injury Sunday: Tarik Castro-Fields injured a shoulder and Christian Holmes had a concussion.

“It was unfortunate,” Rivera said. “They were playing pretty well. It was kind of fun to watch those guys get those opportunities.”

KEY NUMBER

13 1/2 – Points the Cowboys are favored to win by on FanDuel Sportsbook, the second consecutive home game Washington has been a double-digit underdog.

NEXT STEPS

Brace for an invasion of Dallas fans, similar to 2018 when Eagles fans flooded FedEx field to watch their team clinch a playoff spot. The Cowboys can win the NFC East simply by beating Washington, which they did 45-10 on Thanksgiving.

