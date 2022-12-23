OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens waived linebacker Josh Bynes on Friday and signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the 53-man roster.

Baltimore also elevated quarterback Anthony Brown and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown gives the Ravens another quarterback option along with Tyler Huntley – with Lamar Jackson set to miss a third straight game with a knee injury. The 33-year-old Bynes started Baltimore’s first seven games this season but has been inactive ever since.

