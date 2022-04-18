OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Baltimore Ravens executive Bob Eller is retiring after 38 years in the NFL.

The Ravens announced Monday that Eller, the team’s senior vice president of operations, will retire June 1. He’s spent 35 years with the Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Eller began working for Cleveland in 1987. When the team moved to Baltimore, he facilitated many of the start-up functions for the Ravens.

Since the Ravens’ inception, he has directed the day-to-day operations of the team. He’s also overseen team travel and catering for the players, coaches and staff. Eller also worked in the Browns’ and Ravens’ public relations departments.

Eller’s career began as an intern for the Baltimore Colts in 1983. The team then moved to Indianapolis, and he joined it and was promoted to director of public relations. He moved to Cleveland in 1987 to become the Browns’ assistant PR director.

The Ravens also announced that they have released wide receiver Miles Boykin and signed four exclusive rights free agents: quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, linebacker Kristian Welch and long snapper Nick Moore.

