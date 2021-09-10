Ravens’ Edwards, Peters headed to IR; Murray signed

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens are putting running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Coach John Harbaugh announced the moves Friday, describing the injuries as season-ending, non-contact ligament tears from practice. Baltimore’s backfield has been hit hard by injuries during the preseason – running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Justice Hill is on IR as well.

The Ravens signed running back Latavius Murray and signed running back Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. They also added Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad earlier this week.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also a big running threat, and these injuries obviously put more pressure on him to have a big season.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL