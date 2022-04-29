OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens selected David Ojabo in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, putting their faith in the Michigan edge rusher’s considerable potential even though he’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon.

It may be a while before Ojabo can make an impact for Baltimore, but the Ravens could use help with their pass rush. Ojabo teamed up with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to lead Michigan to the Big Ten title last season.

Baltimore later took Travis Jones, an interior defensive lineman out of Connecticut, in the third round.

Ojabo had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season. That breakout year likely would have made him a first-round pick, but he tore his left Achilles tendon during his pro day workout.

”It was just a bump in the road,” Ojabo said. ”It was my first-ever injury and just another obstacle I’m going to conquer.”

There are, of course, plenty of connections between Michigan and the Ravens. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh’s brother Jim is the coach at Michigan. Mike MacDonald, the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator last season, was hired this offseason to fill that same role in Baltimore.

”That’s just how I know that it’s all part of the plan,” Ojabo said. ”What are the odds that the person who comes in and gives me a chance to play (at Michigan) ultimately is the guy I’m following to the next level as well? I just know that it’s all written, man. It’s meant to be.”

Jones was recruited as an offensive lineman but became a standout on the defensive side of the ball. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 27 overall prospect in the draft, so by that measure, the Ravens got good value in the third round.

The Ravens had two first-round picks Thursday because they traded receiver Marquise Brown to Arizona. Baltimore took safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25.

Ojabo was the 45th pick and Jones was the 76th. The Ravens have six picks in Saturday’s fourth round and one in the sixth.

