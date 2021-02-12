Ravens CB Smith unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was unharmed after he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in California earlier this week.

The robbery occurred Tuesday night at a hotel after Smith had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.

In a statement, the Ravens said: ”We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.”

It was unclear if Smith was specifically targeted by the assailant.

The 32-year-old Smith has played for the Ravens since being drafted in the first round out of Colorado in 2011. He was given a one-year extension in late December.

