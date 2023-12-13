OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Pepe Williams off injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams hasn’t played yet this season because of ankle problems. He appeared in 14 games last season as a rookie.

Williams was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The Ravens designated Williams to return from IR on Nov. 21, but did not activate him until now. He was a full participant in practice last week.

Baltimore plays at Jacksonville on Sunday night.

